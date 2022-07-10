Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.43.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $134.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

