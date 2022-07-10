Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.54.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $193.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

