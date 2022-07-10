Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 74.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

