Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $140,781,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $45,014,000.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.67.

PODD stock opened at $235.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.83 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

