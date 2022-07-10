Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 39,740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 134,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 125,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $109.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $191.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

