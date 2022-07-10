54,677 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after purchasing an additional 513,750 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Pentair by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,399,000 after purchasing an additional 227,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Pentair by 28.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after purchasing an additional 592,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

NYSE PNR opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

