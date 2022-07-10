Palladium Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,623,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 850,324 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

