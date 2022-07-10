Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

BABA stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.