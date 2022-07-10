Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.95.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.