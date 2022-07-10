Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $198.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

