Arrow Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 557 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43.

