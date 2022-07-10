559 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $97.02 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.