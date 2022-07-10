Arrow Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.
RSP opened at $137.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.