Arrow Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 409.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

