Arrow Financial Corp Has $307,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

