Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Cut by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $420.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

