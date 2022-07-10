iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

