Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 1,063 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8,858.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

