iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 336.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 584,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 72,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $21.40 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

