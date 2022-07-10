American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,066,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

