iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,088,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $20.77 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.