Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.02 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after purchasing an additional 803,003 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 569,876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 371,214 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $115.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average is $127.70.

