Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVNT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

