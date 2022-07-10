Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $190.38 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average of $185.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,518 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,456. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.