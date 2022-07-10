Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

