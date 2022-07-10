Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $185,092,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,678,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 1,298,773 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,846,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 848,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

