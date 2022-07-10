Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period.

Shares of CEV stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0429 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

