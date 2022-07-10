Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $381.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.71 and its 200-day moving average is $391.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

