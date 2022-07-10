Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 30,616 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,616 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $30,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $172.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

