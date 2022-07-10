Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $25.27 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 401.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,839 shares of company stock worth $5,036,645. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Shares of FDS opened at $401.63 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.67 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.10 and its 200 day moving average is $410.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

