Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 34,275 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $381.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.