Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $30,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.61.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.