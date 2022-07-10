Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,727 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $32,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Silgan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

About Silgan (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.