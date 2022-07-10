Bailard Inc. Purchases 7,900 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 74.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 81,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

