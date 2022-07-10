Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,510 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $34,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

