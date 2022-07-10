Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.