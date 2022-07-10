Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

NYSE:F opened at $11.62 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

