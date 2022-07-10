Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,100.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,548.58. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

