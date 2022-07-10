Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.53.

GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,264.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,548.58. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.