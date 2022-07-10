Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,264.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,548.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

