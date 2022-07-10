Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 233,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,688 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,470.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 347,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $76,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

NYSE V opened at $203.57 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.