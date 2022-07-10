Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,264.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,548.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

