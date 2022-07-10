Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Pfizer by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 106,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,378 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

