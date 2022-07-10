Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

