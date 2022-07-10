Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

