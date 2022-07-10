Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

