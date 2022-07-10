Sciencast Management LP Takes $938,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 498.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

