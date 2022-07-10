A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 255.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330,660 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

