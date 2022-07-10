Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,950 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.