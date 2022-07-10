Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 12,880 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after purchasing an additional 114,538 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

